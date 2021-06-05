How hot it will get this weekend; dry weather in store

Highs in the 80s with lots of sunshine are in store for this weekend.

A nice, hot weekend is in store for the Valley! Highs will in the upper 80s on both days with lots of sunshine. So make sure you stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen, especially if you’re going to be outside or out at the pool.

Looking ahead into the workweek, each afternoon has the potential to see some showers and storms developing, so make sure you carry around the umbrella just in case!

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 88

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 87

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 67

MONDAY: Chance for showers & t-storms (40%).

High: 84

TUESDAY: Scattered showers & t-storms (60%).

High: 83 Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers & t-storms (40%).

High: 85 Low: 64

THURSDAY: Chance for showers & t-storms (40%).

High: 83 Low: 65

FRIDAY: Chance for showers & t-storms (40%).

High: 81 Low: 64

SATURDAY: Chance for showers & t-storms (30%).

High: 80 Low: 60