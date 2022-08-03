(WKBN) – Your best friend may find that a nice walk down the drive, or out to the sidewalk, becomes an unpleasant experience in hot temperatures. This is not just because the dog is being lazy, or does not enjoy the heat. Your pet may be experiencing burning paws!

How fast will a dog’s paw burn in hot weather?

It does not take long for a dog’s paw to burn when temperatures are hot and the sun is shining on concrete or asphalt surfaces.

We typically do not experience the true heat of the pavement as we wear shoes. Their paws are not capable of protecting them from the extreme heat on the surface, especially young puppies.

Without protection to their paws, they may burn in a short period of time, causing blisters. This can happen in as quick as a minute if the temperature is hot enough! When the surface is at 125°F, burnt paws can happen in 60 seconds (one minute) and even faster when hotter.

How to know if it is safe for your dog to walk on pavement

A good rule to follow is the seven-second rule. If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them. If you find it very hot to your hand or bare feet, more than likely it is too hot for their tender paws.

Below is an example of how hot the concrete and asphalt become on an 85°F day. Notice that the concrete heats to 105°F and the asphalt heats to 130°F.

Remember, when the surface is at 125°F, burnt paws can happen in 60 seconds and even faster when hotter. That would mean that asphalt is too hot to walk on for your dog on an 85°F day.

The temperature concrete and asphalt climbs to during 85°F air temperature.

The next graphic is an example of how hot the concrete and asphalt become on an 90°F day. Notice that the concrete heats to 125°F and the asphalt heats to 140°F.

The temperature concrete and asphalt climbs to during 90°F air temperature.

The final graphic is an example of how hot the concrete and asphalt become on a 95°F day. Notice that the concrete heats to 140°F and the asphalt heats to 155°F.

The temperature concrete and asphalt climbs to during 95°F air temperature.

Symptoms of a damaged dog paw from hot surfaces

Walking with a limp, or a tender walk

A darker than normal pad on their paws

Licking or biting at their feet

Blisters or Redness on their paws

Missing parts from their pad

Hot weather is hard on dogs from their feet to their body temperature. Plenty of water and cool conditions will keep them happy.