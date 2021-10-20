How does the weather impact fall foliage?

Overnight temperatures and rainfall amounts dictate how each year’s foliage will turn out.

Each year’s foliage is always different due to the ever-changing weather conditions that come with the fall season.

During the fall, sunlight becomes limited and leaves lose their chlorophyll, which makes leaves green. This allows for the leaf’s true colors to come out, depending on the main chemical compound that takes over. That can make the leaf appear in various shades of red, orange or yellow.

In order to have bright and vibrant foliage, you need cooler mornings with a moderate amount of rainfall.

So far for 2021, we have not seen enough of the cooler mornings, and the first half of October was mainly dry. This has delayed and dulled the colors somewhat for this year’s foliage.

The Valley’s peak foliage is expected to last through October 25.