(WKBN) – One of the biggest stories of spring and summer has been Canadian wildfire smoke drifting into the United States.

The term “air quality” has been used multiple times on WKBN First News, national news and even The Weather Channel. Not only that, the wildfire smoke has been visible in the sky across the Valley. While our area has not been the hardest hit, there have been multiple days when the sky had a brownish color due to the smoke.



Unfortunately, there will likely be more instances of wildfire smoke over our area due to the fact that there are currently many fires burning in Canada. Therefore, it would be a good idea to learn how to check if wildfire smoke is over your area before you head outdoors for summertime activities.



The best way to assess the air quality in your area or where you are headed is by utilizing information from the Environmental Protection Agency

The EPA has a fantastic website dedicated to reporting the current air quality across the United States. When you go to the site, you first enter the zip code, city, or state that you are in:



Starting point for the EPA AirNow website. In this example, I entered Youngstown, Ohio into the search bar.

Next, the current air quality index (AQI) will show for your location (I chose Youngstown in this case). Today, at 1 p.m., the AQI was 68, which is in the “moderate” category and would only affect citizens who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution.

Air quality for Youngstown, Ohio as of 1 PM on June 19th, 2023.

You can also see what the forecast AQI is for the rest of the day and into the day tomorrow.

Now, a natural question you might ask is: “What is the air quality index?” The EPA sets air quality standards for six different types of pollutants:

Ozone

Particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5)

Carbon monoxide

Nitrogen dioxide

Sulfur dioxide

Lead

“PM10” and “PM2.5” are categories for air particles that are 10 micrometers and 2.5 micrometers in diameter, respectively. These particles can be harmful to animals and humans, particularly ones that have pre-existing health conditions. In fact, it is the PM2.5 concentration that is of particular interest during wildfire smoke situations. In the above image, if you click “monitors near me,” the website will redirect you to an interactive map where you can assess the AQI of different stations near your area.





Interactive map of air quality from the EPA website.

The green and yellow dots are different locations of air quality measurements across Pennsylvania and Ohio. The colors correlate to the current status of the air quality. The different colors and their meanings can be found in the table below.

AQI table showing the colors and their corresponding meanings.

While it is unfortunate that the wildfire smoke is likely to continue, now you can be informed about the air quality in your area and adjust your plans accordingly!