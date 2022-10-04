(WKBN) – We have had several chilly mornings since autumn officially began in late September. So far, October has featured more cool weather and some frost. Fall lovers have certainly been able to revel in the crisp mornings. The low temperature on both Monday, October 3, and Tuesday, October 4, fell to 36°. Even with the snap to fall weather, so far none of the days have featured any record cold. So, what does it take to set record low temperatures in October?

The climate reporting site for the Youngstown area is at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Vienna. The records for our area are based on measurements taken there and date back to the late 1800s. In order for a temperature to be a record low for the Youngstown area in October, it will have to at least drop below 31°.

The warmest record low for October in the Youngstown area is 31°. That is the record for Oct. 3, set in 1974. Any low temperature above 31° would not be a record. Of the records for the month, only five are in the 30s. The other records in the 30s are all right at 30°. That’s the record for October 1, 2, 4 and 15. All other records for the month are in the 20s.

A notable milestone on the record lows, October marks the first month since April that doesn’t have a single record low above freezing. All record lows in October are below 32°. All record low temperatures are below freezing between now and late May.

What is the coldest temperature on record for the Youngstown area in October?

The coldest temperature ever recorded in October at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport is 20°. Temperatures have only dropped that low twice. On October 24, 1969, the temperature reached 20° and set a new record for that date. The record low on Halloween is also 20°. That was set in 1988. Temperatures have never been colder than that in October but have been close to it many times with several records in the lower 20s for the month.

When was the last time we set a record low in October?

The most recent record low temperature in October was set in 2012. There were two days that year when temperatures dropped cold enough to set a new record. A record low of 28° was set on October 9, 2012. A record was also set on October 13, 2012, when the temperature fell to 29°.

On the other end of the spectrum, the oldest standing record low in October is from the 1940s. The record low for October 16 is 28°. That was set in 1944 and is the oldest record low on the books at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in October.

What is the warmest night on record in October?

The record for the warmest low temperature was set in the 1940s. On October 6th, 1941, the low temperature only fell to 71°. It was a hot day with a high of 83° and it likely had some thunderstorms with 0.29″ of rainfall recorded.

There are only four dates in October since 1897 where the low temperature at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport hasn’t dropped below 70°. The record for the warmest low temperature on October 4 is 70°. That occurred in 1898. On October 5, the record warmest low is also 70° and it happened twice on that date. The low temperatures on October 5, 1898, and October 5, 1941, were both 70°. The fourth date is the 71° all-time warmest low in October from October 6, 1941.

What are the record low temperatures for the Youngstown area in October?