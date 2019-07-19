Hottest temps of the season moving in

Heat Index readings will top 100° Friday afternoon/evening

FORECAST:    

Friday:  Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (20%)
High:  93
Heat index values up to the low 100s
Record high: 98 in 1942

Friday Night:  Warm and humid.  Chance for showers or storms.  (60%)
Low:  74

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Hot & humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%) 
High:  93  Low:  75
Heat index values up to the low 100s
Record high: 95 set in 1991

Sunday:  Hot & humid. Scattered showers or t-storms. (70%)
High:  89  Low:  75
Record high: 99 set in 1934

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%) 
High:  80  Low:  67

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  76  Low:  57

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny. 
High:  80  Low:  56

Thursday:  Partly sunny. 
High:  81  Low:  58

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  80  Low:  60

