Hottest day of the year so far expected for Friday

Tomorrow is expected to be the hottest day of 2021 so far with highs in the upper 80s.

We’re going to have one more completely dry and hot day just in time for your Friday. Hopefully, some of you have the pools open because it’s going to be the perfect pool day with lots of sunshine and highs near 90°. This weekend is looking to be mostly dry, but both afternoons and/or evenings, you will have to watch out for the chance of an isolated shower or storm to form. It’ll still be pretty warm with highs in the low to mid-80s both days. If you’re in need of some better rain chances, next week we’re going to watch for some showers and storms starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday. It won’t be a widespread event, but it’ll give us some much-needed rain for at least a few days. Highs will still be in the low 80s those days, but a cool-off back into the 70s is looking likely toward the end of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 58

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies.

High: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds.

Low: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated PM showers or storms possible (20%).

High: 83

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated PM showers or storms possible (20%).

High: 84 Low: 62

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers or storms (40%).

High: 80 Low: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers or storms (30%).

High: 84 Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers or storms (40%).

High: 81 Low: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

High: 75 Low: 58