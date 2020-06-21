Hot with scattered storms for Father’s Day

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Mostly clear tonight...lows in the low 60s-- Mostly sunny, warmer and humid with scattered thunderstorms Sunday...highs in the upper 80s-- Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms Monday...highs in the mid 80s-- Thunderstorms likely Tuesday...highs in the low 80s-- Mostly sunny Wednesday with an isolated thunderstorm...highs near 80-- Mostly sunny Thursday...highs around 80-- Mostly sunny again Friday...highs in the low 80s-- Scattered showers and storms possible next Saturday...highs in the upper 70s