Hot with scattered storms for Father’s Day

Weather

Sunday is the first full day of summer

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies.
Low: 63

SUNDAY: Sunny early. Increasing clouds. Scattered showers or storms developing in the afternoon. Some may produce heavy rain. Humid. (60%)
High: 89

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers or thunderstorms. Muggy. (40%)
Low: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms possible. (60%)
High: 84

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain and thunderstorms likely. (80%)
High: 83 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorms possible. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 64

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Stray storm or shower possible. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 61

