Hot temperatures – Chance for showers and storms back in the forecast

TUESDAY
Increasing clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Any storm can produce heavy rain.
High: 92
TUESDAY NIGHT
Warm and humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early.
Low: 70
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 92
THURSDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 94 Low: 72
FRIDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 93 Low: 72
SATURDAY
Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
High: 85 Low: 70
SUNDAY
Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
High: 83 Low: 66