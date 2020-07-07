Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 11
Hot temperatures – Chance for showers and storms back in the forecast

Weather

90's stay in the forecast through the week

TUESDAY
Increasing clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Any storm can produce heavy rain.
High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT
Warm and humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early.
Low: 70

WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 92

THURSDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 94 Low: 72

FRIDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 93 Low: 72

SATURDAY
Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
High: 85 Low: 70

SUNDAY
Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
High: 83 Low: 66

