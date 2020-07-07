Hot temperatures – Chance for showers and storms back in the forecast

90's stay in the forecast through the week

TUESDAY

Increasing clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Any storm can produce heavy rain.

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Warm and humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early.

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

High: 92

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

High: 94 Low: 72

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

High: 93 Low: 72

SATURDAY

Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

High: 85 Low: 70

SUNDAY

Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

High: 83 Low: 66