Hot, sunny day with possibility of isolated rain Saturday

It will be partly cloudy and hot for this afternoon, with the slight chance for isolated rain.

It’s finally a mostly dry day for your Saturday forecast! However, it won’t be rain-free.

This evening could feature some isolated showers or storms, but most of the day will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with hot and muggy conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, making for great pool weather!

Some patchy fog could develop overnight with lows falling into the mid-60s.

Sunday, that cold front finally arrives! We’ll have a few showers or storms in the afternoon, but by the evening, temperatures and dewpoints tank, making way for some more desirable conditions.

Rain will still be around for Monday and possibly Tuesday, but this work week will be way less humid and more comfortable with highs in the 70s.

Sunshine is expected from Tuesday through Thursday. Then, we don’t have to worry about the rain coming back until at least Friday and Saturday.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers & t-storms possible (20%).

High: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, isolated showers possible (20%).

Low: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & t-storms (30%) then clearing with drier and less humid conditions by the evening.

High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 57

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers & t-storms (40%).

High: 77

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers & t-storms (20%).

High: 74 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 50

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 76 Low: 48

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with few showers & t-storms possible (30%).

High: 80 Low: 55

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with few showers & t-storms possible (30%).

High: 75 Low: 59