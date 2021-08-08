Hot & humid conditions stick around

Sunday and Monday will be rain-free, but summer is in full swing with these temperatures.

It’s only getting hotter and more humid! Your Sunday is going to be filled with lots of sunshine, but highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear but lows only go down into the upper 60s. Leading into the new week is nothing but more heat. Highs will likely be in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday. Monday will stay completely dry, but chance for showers/storms return Tuesday and last all the way into Friday. Unfortunately, each day is going to be feeling very muggy, almost tropical-like. So make sure you remember your heat precautions as you’re outside especially for a prolonged period of time: stay hydrated, take breaks in the AC or shade, limit time outdoors, wear light or bright colored clothing.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 87

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 67

MONDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 91

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers possible (30%).

Low: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers/storms (40%).

High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers/storms (40%).

High: 90 Low: 72

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers/storms (40%).

High: 89 Low: 71

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for showers/storms (60%).

High: 87 Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 79 Low: 59