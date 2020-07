Keep a lot of water and sunscreen handy this weekend

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 90

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear.

Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.

High: 92

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny.

High: 94 Low: 68

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny.

High: 93 Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. (40%)

High: 92 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (30%)

High: 92 Low: 72