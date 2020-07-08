Closings and delays
Hot and humid with pop up storms

Weather

Temperatures will return to the low 90s this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly to partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid. Patchy fog. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (20%)
Low: 71

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 94

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 93 Low: 71

SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 70

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 66

