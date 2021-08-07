Hot and humid with a few showers, storms this evening

Highs in the upper 80s today, but we’ll watch for rain chances later today.

It’s going to be a very hot weekend, but perfect pool conditions! Highs will be flirting with the 90° mark both days. Most of today will be dry with the exception of a few showers and storms possible this evening, but it should clear up by tonight. Lows will remain on the mild side in the mid 60s. Sunday will be another hot day but will likely stay rain-free.

Leading into the new week is nothing but more heat. Highs will likely be in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday. Monday will stay completely dry, but chance for showers/storms return Tuesday and last all the way into Friday. Unfortunately, each day is going to be feeling very muggy, almost tropical-like. So remember your heat precautions as you’re outside especially for a prolonged period of time: stay hydrated, take breaks in the AC or shade, limit time outdoors, wear light or bright-colored clothing.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for evening showers/storms (30%).

High: 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 50

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 89

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 67

MONDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers/storms (40%).

High: 90 Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers/storms (40%).

High: 90 Low: 70

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for showers/storms (60%).

High: 88 Low: 71

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for showers/storms (40%).

High: 85 Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 77 Low: 61