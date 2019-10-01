Hot and humid Tuesday

Weather

Record highs on the way for your Tuesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST:

Tuesday:  Hot and humid.  Very small risk for isolated shower/storm late day. (20%)
Record high = 85 set in 1952
High: 90

Tuesday night:  A few clouds.  Warm and humid.
Low:  69

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a few showers or storms into the afternoon and evening.  (30%)
Record high = 85
High:  86  Low: 69

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or storms.  (40%)
High:  80  Low:  64

Friday:  Scattered clouds. Isolated showers early. (20%)
High: 64  Low:  50

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 63  Low:  41

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 69  Low:  45

Monday:  Chance for showers or storms. (60%)
High: 68  Low:  51

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com