Hot and humid Tuesday

FORECAST:
Tuesday: Hot and humid. Very small risk for isolated shower/storm
late day. (20%)
Record high = 85 set in 1952
High: 90
Tuesday night: A few clouds. Warm and humid.
Low: 69
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a
few showers or storms into the afternoon and evening. (30%)
Record high = 85
High: 86 Low: 69
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 64
Friday: Scattered clouds. Isolated
showers early. (20%)
High: 64 Low: 50
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 41
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 45
Monday: Chance for showers or storms.
(60%)
High: 68 Low: 51