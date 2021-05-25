Hot and humid today

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 86
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 66
WEDNESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Strong to severe storms possible. (90%)
High: 82
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 50
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, chance thunderstorms. (80%)
High: 63 Low: 49
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 65 Low: 48
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 44
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 45
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 46