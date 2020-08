Highs will push into the upper 80's Thursday

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers or storms. Some may be strong. Hot and humid. (60%)

High: 87 Low: 70

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or storms. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 83 Low: 70

SATURDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (80%)

High: 77 Low: 69

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 57