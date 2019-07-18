Hot and humid into the weekend

Dangerous heat builds in for your Friday and Saturday.

FORECAST:

Tonight: Warm and humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 74

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (20%)

High: 93

Heat index values up to the low 100s

Record high: 98 in 1942

Friday Night: Warm and humid. Chance for showers or storms. (60%)

Low: 74

Saturday: Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%)

High: 93 Low: 75

Heat index values up to the low 100s

Record high: 95 set in 1991

Sunday: Hot & humid. Scattered showers or t-storms. (70%)

High: 89 Low: 75

Record high: 99 set in 1934

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 58