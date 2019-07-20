Hot and humid for your Saturday

FORECAST:
Saturday: Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 94 Low: 76
Heat index values up to the low 100s
Record high: 95 set in 1991
Saturday Night: Warm and humid. Chance for
a shower or storm. (40%)
Low: 75
Sunday: Hot & humid. Scattered showers or t-storms. (70%)
High: 88 Low: 75
Record high: 99 set in 1934
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 79 Low: 67
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 57
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 55
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 57
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 62