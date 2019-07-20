Hot and humid for your Saturday

Isolated showers or storms stay in the forecast

FORECAST:    

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Hot & humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%) 
High:  94  Low:  76
Heat index values up to the low 100s
Record high: 95 set in 1991

Saturday Night: Warm and humid.  Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
Low:  75

Sunday:  Hot & humid. Scattered showers or t-storms. (70%)
High:  88  Low:  75
Record high: 99 set in 1934

Monday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%) 
High:  79  Low:  67

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  77  Low:  57

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny. 
High:  77  Low:  55

Thursday:  Mostly sunny. 
High:  82  Low:  57

Friday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  83  Low:  59

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  84  Low:  62

