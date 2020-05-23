Hot and humid air on the way

SATURDAY: Patchy fog early. Scattered clouds. Warmer. Very small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the late afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 75
SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
Low: 58
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 58
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 64
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 66
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 66