The dry weather streak in Youngstown reached a big milestone Friday. There have been 20 straight days with no precipitation at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport which is now tied for the 10th longest streak of dry weather on record.

However, our weather will begin to change in a big way Sunday as rain will finally return to the Valley. A storm system currently located in the Great Plains will move into the Valley in the afternoon bringing the first rain chances in three weeks. You can see a radar/satellite loop of the storm system below.

Radar loop showing storm system that will affect the Valley Sunday.

Sunday will begin with partly cloudy skies which will allow temperatures to warm into the mid 80s. Then, more clouds and eventually rain will move into the area after 4 p.m. The rain could be particularly heavy at times especially overnight Sunday into the day on Monday.

The loop below shows the rain moving across the area Sunday night and into Monday.

The question many of you are asking is: “How much rain will we get?” The rain that we get should help with drought conditions. Most models show between 0.75″ and 1″ of rain accumulation through Monday afternoon. There are a few models that have nearly 2″ in some locations, but those are outliers for now.

Future rainfall amounts through Monday morning at 11:45 a.m.

Thankfully, this is not the only chance of rain this week. There will be another day of rainfall on Tuesday as this storm system stalls over our area. There will also be chances of rain on Wednesday and Thursday as the pattern stays active over the Valley.

Rain chances for Youngstown, Ohio from Saturday through Wednesday.

The precipitation forecast for the next two weeks certainly looks better than what we have experienced in early June. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is forecasting average precipitation chances for the period June 17 through June 23. The past few weeks, this map has shown brown colors over Youngstown which is indicative of below average precipitation.

Day 8 through 14 precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center valid for June 17 through June 23. Green colors represent areas likely to experience above average precipitation during this time while brown colors represent areas likely to experience below average precipitation during this time.

Hopefully the rain will help bring an end to some of the wildfires in Canada and bring the color green back to your yard!