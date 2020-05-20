Highs in the 60’s Wednesday

Warming back up to the 80's by Memorial Day Weekend

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle. (20%)

High: 65 Low: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle. (20%)

Low: 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 68 Low: 46

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 70 Low: 54

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 55

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 58

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly afternoon and evening. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 60