A large storm system continues to pivot through the area with gusty wind and rain. The storm is expected to swing through the region overnight and Wednesday with rain mixing to snow as the cooler air sweeps in.

Track the rain and snow on Youngstown weather radar.

A flood warning has been issue for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station. See the Alert Information here.

Strong wind is still taking place in spots with this storm. The storm will produce wind gusts up to 40mph, or higher through Wednesday.

A look at peak wind gusts from the storm so far

Across northeast Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio

53mph at 11:19 a.m.

Cortland, Ohio

60mph at 12:09 p.m.

Ashtabula, Ohio

54mph at 10:08 a.m.

Cleveland, Ohio

61mph at 7:51 p.m.

Akron-Canton Regional Airport

40mph at 3:51 p.m.

Across northwest Pennsylvania

Erie, Pennsylvania

63mph at 1:48 p.m.

Meadville, Pennsylvania

56mph at 10:30 a.m.