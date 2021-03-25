High winds expected in the Valley tonight

Showers and storms will also become likely into tonight

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon and evening. Turning gusty. (60%PM)

High: 74

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Strong to severe storms possible. Becoming windy. (100%)

Low: 56

FRIDAY: Rain early. Windy. Gusts up to 60mph. (60%AM)

High: 56 (falling)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 55 (falling) Low: 40

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. (30%)

High: 64 Low: 46

THURSDAY: Chance showers. (30%)

High: 52 Low: 33