High School Football Weather Forecast

Week one of high school football will feature the type of weather you would expect for late August here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania. Warm and humid with a small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The humidity will get a little better by Friday evening.

Thursday evening’s Game of the Week will feature temperatures in the 70s with scattered clouds and a small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The risk will decrease throughout the evening. It will be humid as dew point temperatures remain high.

Friday Night Football looks even better with a few clouds and a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm into the evening. Again, any shower or storm will move out through the late evening hours. Temperatures will be around 80°F as games start and then fall through the 70s throughout the evening. Dew point temperatures will be slightly lower Friday evening, creating an environment that is not quite as humid throughout the evening.

You can keep an eye on Youngstown Weather Radar for any isolated showers and storms.