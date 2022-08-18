(WKBN) – High school football kicks off this week, and the traditional mid to late August weather will be in place to get the chains moving up and down the field.

A typical high temperature for this time of the year is 81° in Youngstown, Ohio. That would result in temperatures falling out of the 80’s and into the 70’s through the evening. This year will be no different.

Football forecast for Thursday Evening

The evening will begin with temperatures falling through the upper 70’s around 7 p.m.and then into the upper 60’s by 10 p.m.

The risk of an isolated shower or storm will be possible early in the evening. Skies will clear through the late evening and into the night.

Wind will be light and out of the northwest

Patchy fog will form late.

Youngstown, Ohio Thursday evening football forecast

Football forecast for Friday Evening

The evening will begin with temperatures falling out of the 80’s around 7 p.m. and then into the lower 70’s by 10 p.m.

Great weather is expected Friday evening! Mostly clear skies and low humidity.

Wind will be light and out of the north.

Youngstown, Ohio Friday evening football forecast

