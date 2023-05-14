While Sunday night won’t be a good night to view the International Space Station, there will be several opportunities to see it this week. With either mostly clear to partly cloudy skies expected the next few nights, the weather will cooperate nicely for anyone who wants to go outside and view it when it flies over the Valley each of the few nights. See the forecast here.

When can I view the International Space Station in Youngstown on Monday, May 15?

The weather will be good on Monday to view the ISS, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies expected across the region.

On Monday, there will be two chances to view it. It will first be visible for 6 minutes starting at 10:12 p.m. To view it, you will want to look west as the station will appear around 10­° above the western horizon. It will climb to 29° as it travels to the northeast and will disappear 10° above the northeastern horizon.

The second time it will be visible on Monday will be at 11:51 p.m. for 4 minutes. To view it, you will want to look toward the northwest as the station will appear around 10­° above the northwestern horizon. It will climb to 14° as it travels to the north-northeast and will disappear 10° above the north-northeastern horizon.

When can I view the International Space Station in Youngstown on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16 and 17?

If you aren’t able to make it outside Monday night, you will also have more opportunities during the week.

While Tuesday will feature more clouds with partly to mostly cloudy skies, you still may be able to view the ISS and will have a few opportunities to do so.

On Tuesday, the ISS will be visible for 6 minutes starting at 9:23 p.m. To view it, you will want to look west-southwest as the station will appear around 10° above the west-southwestern horizon. It will climb to 42° as it travels to the northeast and will disappear 10° above the northeastern horizon.

It will also be visible for 4 minutes starting at 11:02 p.m. To view it, you will want to look northwest as the station will appear around 10° above the north-western horizon. It will climb to 15° as it travels to the north-northeast and will disappear 10° above the north-northeastern horizon.

Wednesday will be the best day to view it with mostly clear skies expected.

On Wednesday, the ISS will first be visible for 5 minutes starting at 10:13 p.m. To view it, you will want to look west-northwest as the station will appear around 10° above the west-northwestern horizon. It will climb to 18° as it travels to the north-northeast and will disappear 10° above the north-northeastern horizon.

It will also be available for 4 minutes starting at 11:51 p.m. To view it, you will want to look north-northwest as the station will appear around 10° above the north-northwestern horizon. It will climb to 14° as it travels to the northeast and will disappear 10° above the northeastern horizon.