The winter season officially starts Tuesday morning at 10:59 a.m.

Winter starts as the earth’s orbit around the sun creates less daylength in the Northern Hemisphere and more daylength in the Southern Hemisphere. The reason for this is that the earth is tilted on a 23.5 degree axis. This tilt away, or toward, the sun changes the daylength through the year.

The longer hours of darkness will cause colder temperatures, which is why winter is colder. There is a lag time with the cold, and that is the reason the coldest time of the year is still about a month away in the middle of January.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, will be the shortest day of the year with 9 hours, 12 minutes and 48 seconds of daylength.

