(WKBN) – The fall season is coming to an end this week. Winter’s official start is approaching fast. The last week of fall has been one with a variety of weather, including rain and snow.

See what the weather will be like to start winter and a look into your Christmas weekend.

We are approaching the time of the year when the northern hemisphere of the Earth is tilted in a direction that is farthest away from the sun. During the summer solstice, the northern hemisphere of the Earth is tilted toward the sun.

The equinoxes take place in the fall and spring. The angle of the Earth is the same during spring and summer seasons during the equinox. This is the reason that the day and night feature near equal hours during this point of the year.

The Earth is tilted at 23.5 degrees, creating an unequal distribution of sunlight on the Earth from north to south throughout most of the year. The only exception is around the equinoxes.

This is the reason we have seasons. This is also the reason that winter in the northern and southern hemispheres are opposite of each other.

The Earth orbits the sun as the angle of the Earth remains constant. Here in the United States, we are pointed toward the sun during the summer, causing more daylight and warmer temperatures. During the winter, we pointed away from the sun, causing less daylight and colder temperatures.

More daylight hours equals more sunlight to heat the Earth. A lower amount of hours of sunlight results in less sun to heat the Earth, causing longer nights and a higher amount of radiation loss causing colder temperatures.

In the end, summer is warm and winter is cold.

When does winter start in 2023?

The official start date for winter 2023 is December 21.

This date is known as the winter solstice — the shortest day of the year.

Here in Youngstown, Ohio, we will have 9 hours, 12 minutes and 48 seconds of daylight on the 21 of December.

The sun will rise at 7:44 a.m. and set at 4:57 p.m.

What time does winter start in 2023?

Winter starts on December 21, 2023, and the exact time of the solstice is 10:27 p.m.

It does look like we are off to a warm start to officially bring in the winter season of 2023 here in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.