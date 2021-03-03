Here comes the colder air – Find out if it will last very long

Below normal temperatures in the forecast

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)
Low: 26

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Cooler and blustery. Small risk for a flurry. (20%)
High: 36 Low: 26

Thursday night: Scattered clouds. Colder.
Low: 19

Friday: Scattered clouds.
High: 34 Low: 19

Saturday: Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 20

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 22

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 22

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a late shower. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 43

