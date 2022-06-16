HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Strong storms moved through the Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches were issued for our viewing area.

Ponding water, heavy downpours and reports of hail have been included in this system.

Heavy wind is also reported in many areas and could bring down tree limbs.

The storms were tracking west to east from Trumbull County into Mercer County.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.