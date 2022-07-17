A warm front pushed through the Valley earlier this morning which is bringing in more heat and humidity for showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon.

The clouds will once again limit the rise in temperatures with highs topping out in the upper 70s thanks to a southerly wind.

Temperature forecast throughout the rest of the day.

A low pressure system will push into the Valley later this afternoon which will result in widespread shower and thunderstorm activity into this evening. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of our viewing area in a slight risk (2 out of 5 on the severity scale) for severe weather today. The main threats for today’s thunderstorm activity will be damaging wind gusts and the potential for flooding.

WHAT: Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall (1-2″ of rainfall expected) and an isolated chance for a severe thunderstorm.

WHEN: This afternoon through tomorrow morning

WHERE: eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC). The dark green area represents a 1 out of 5 risk on the severity scale and the yellow area represents a 2 out of 5 risk on the severity scale.

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the area for most of the day. Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will develop later this afternoon associated with a low pressure system. Any storm today will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall and there is also an isolated threat of damaging straight line winds later on today. You can look at the simulated radar and expected rainfall totals below:

Simulated radar for showers and storms this afternoon.