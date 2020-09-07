Heavy rain will taper off this evening

TONIGHT
Showers or storms tapering off this evening. Isolated shower or storm possible early tomorrow morning. Patchy fog.
Low: 64
TUESDAY
Warm and humid. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm through midday.
High: 85
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mainly clear.
Low: 64
WEDNESDAY
Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 64
THURSDAY
Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm late day. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 63
FRIDAY
Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 56
SATURDAY
Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm late day. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 58
SUNDAY
Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 62
MONDAY
Partly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 57