Heavy rain will taper off this evening

Weather

Rain will take a break and Summer heat returns in the forecast

TONIGHT
Showers or storms tapering off this evening. Isolated shower or storm possible early tomorrow morning. Patchy fog.
Low: 64

TUESDAY
Warm and humid. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm through midday.
High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mainly clear.
Low: 64

WEDNESDAY
Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 64

THURSDAY
Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm late day. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 63

FRIDAY
Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 56

SATURDAY
Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm late day. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 58

SUNDAY
Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 62

MONDAY
Partly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 57

