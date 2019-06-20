Heavy rain threat ends overnight

Weather

The heaviest rain will move out this evening. Better weather for your Friday.

by: Paul Wetzl

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers or storms ending. Patchy fog. (100%)
Low: 59

Friday: Isolated sprinkle or patchy fog early. Partly to mostly sunny. Not as humid.
High: 73

Friday night: Mostly clear. Cooler with patchy fog.
Low: 49

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 49

Sunday: Partly sunny with a very small chance for shower or storm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 52

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 62

Thursday: Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 62

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story