Stormy end to the week - Turning cooler this weekend

TONIGHT: Rain or thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible with any storm.

Low: 68

SATURDAY: Chance for showers or storms into early afternoon. Scattered clouds. Turning gusty. (60%)

High: 78

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cooler. Scattered clouds.

Low: 58

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 58