Heavy rain possible with storms

What to Expect

Rain and storms will stay in the forecast through the evening. Any storm can produce heavy rain or gusty wind. The risk for storms will decrease overnight with some fog possible. Temperatures will slide into the middle 60’s.

Look for another rough of showers and storms Wednesday. The best chance will be into the afternoon and evening. The risk for heavy rain and gusty wind will stay in the forecast.

Strong storms will be possible into Thursday afternoon and evening.

Better weather moving in Friday and into the weekend.