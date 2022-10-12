(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

What to expect from the cold front

This storm system will swing the cold front through during the overnight with a line of showers and storms ahead of the front. There will be broken lines of showers and storms ahead of the main feature this evening into the night.

Is severe weather possible with this system?

There is a risk of severe storms with this storm system. The highest risk in our region will be across central and southern Ohio, but the risk is not zero for our location overnight.

The chance for heavy rain and gusty wind out of any storm will increase through the late evening and into the early morning as this storm pushes through.

The front will not move into eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania until the early morning hours. Timing for the front passage looks to be from around 4 to 8 a.m., from west to east locally.

Cooler air will slide in behind the front for Thursday with another trough swinging through the region keeping the risk for scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm in the forecast.

Heavy rain is possible with this storm system

The risk for heavy rain will increase tonight with thunderstorms. Any storm can create heavy downpours, and if your location is in the path of training storms, you may experience a higher amount of rainfall.

Rainfall should add up to at least half of an inch in most locations. Some areas that get caught under a stronger storm, or training storms, could pick up an inch of rain or more.

What moves in behind the cold front?

Cooler air will settle in through the end of the week as we dry out from this cold front into Friday. Another weak storm system will try to throw showers in our direction late Saturday and Saturday night.

Sunday will bring better weather. Another cold front on Monday will bring rain showers and then the chance for snow showers into Monday night and Tuesday.