Heavy rain and storms expected this weekend

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Chance for thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible in the morning. (100%)

Low: 48

SATURDAY: Rain likely. Heavy rain possible. Scattered thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (100%)

High: 66 Low: 48

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Scattered thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. Heavy rain possible. Gusty wind deloping. (100%)

Low: 58

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms possible through morning. Some storms may be strong. The weather will break into the afternoon with gusty wind possible. Showers return late day into Sunday night. (100%)

High: 69 Low: 58

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 50 Low: 43