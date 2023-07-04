YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last night, while many of you were sleeping, the heaviest rain in months passed over the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. While most of the Valley has received beneficial rainfall over the past couple of days, Trumbull County had remained mostly dry until last night’s thunderstorm.

Rainfall totals across the Valley from Friday, June 30, 2023 through Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

You can see the radar loop of the thunderstorm that affected the airport below:

Video loop showing the storm that brought heavy rain to the airport last night.



Normally, a late-night thunderstorm over the airport in July would not be news. However, the 1.17″ of rain recorded at the airport last night was the first time over 1″ of rain has fallen at the airport since April 22, 2023!

That is, this is the first 1″+ rainfall at the airport in 73 days, or two months and 12 days! Now, it might be easier to understand how those drought conditions crept into the area.

Thankfully, the storm system that prompted the heavy rainfall this weekend has moved east of the Valley and there will only be a slight chance of a shower or storm for firework celebrations tonight.

Forecast in Youngstown, Ohio, for Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

I hope everyone has a fantastic Independence Day!