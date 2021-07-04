Heating up again this week

SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry and warm for your Fourth of July evening. Fireworks shows and evening cookouts look great with temperatures this evening slipping from the 80’s into the 70’s later this evening.
- Heat returns Monday with highs back into the low 90’s in most spots. Rain chances are very slim Monday. The humidity will return into Monday afternoon as well. Overnight lows into Tuesday morning will be around 70.
- Rain chances go up with an approaching cold front this week into Wednesday and Thursday which will lower our temperatures back into the low 80’s by Thursday and Friday.