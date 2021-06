TONIGHT: Mainly clear.

Low: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds into the evening.

High: 87

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 66

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening. (60% PM)

High: 85 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening. (60% PM)

High: 85 Low: 66