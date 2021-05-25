Heat won’t last long

Youngstown Weather

Temperatures will be cooler than average by the end of the week

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Strong to severe storms possible. (90%)
High: 82

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, chance thunderstorms. (80%)
High: 63 Low: 49

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 65 Low: 48

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 44

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 45

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 46

