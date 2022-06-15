Temperatures soared to the 90s today and dew points rose toward the upper 70s. The high at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, the official climate reporting station for Youngstown, approached record highs for the date.

The heat combined with the high dew points made it feel even hotter.

How high did the heat index go?

Heat indices, also known as the “feels-like temperature,” rose into the triple digits Wednesday due to the high heat and dew points. At 2:51 p.m., the heat index at the airport reached 104.22°.

Heat index reached 104.22° at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 15th at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport

That is the highest heat index reading recorded during the month of June since 1947. Across the entire area the heat index temperatures were around 100° to 110° at that time.

Heat index readings at 2:51 p.m. across the Valley. The airport in Trumbull County is the official climate reporting site for the area.

Hourly observations for the heat index Wednesday also took the second, third, fourth, seventh, and tenth spots for hottest readings in June. The following chart compiled from Iowa State University’s environmental mesonet site lists the top ten highest heat index readings at the airport in June since 1947.

Top ten hottest heat index readings for June in Youngstown, Ohio since 1947. Credit: Iowa State University

The observations taken at the airport from 12:51 p.m. through 5:51 p.m. all make the list. The last time heat indices were close to being as hot in June was June 21, 1995, or June 25, 1988.

What is the heat index?

When dew points and temperatures are high, the body struggles to cool itself down. We sweat as a way to cool ourselves. When sweat evaporates off of your skin, it cools the body. But when dew points are high the sweat doesn’t evaporate as well. Because of this, the temperature will seem or feel like it is, even hotter. That apparent temperature is called the heat index.

When will temperatures cool down?

Temperatures will be warm again Thursday with highs back around 90°. A cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon. Once that front clears, temperatures will start cooling down into the weekend. However, that cold front will bring the risk of severe storms to the area before the temperatures drop. Here is an update on the risk for severe storms in the Youngstown area Thursday.