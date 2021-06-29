TODAY: Partly sunny. Hot. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (40%)
High: 91
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storm, especially this evening. (60%)
Low: 71
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 85
THURSDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 76 Low: 66
FRIDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 74 Low: 62
SATURDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 74 Low: 59
Heat index values near 100 degrees today!
