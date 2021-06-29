Heat index values near 100 degrees today!

TODAY:  Partly sunny. Hot. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (40%)
High:  91

TONIGHT:  Partly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or storm, especially this evening. (60%)
Low:  71

WEDNESDAY:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High:  85

THURSDAY:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High:  76  Low:  66

FRIDAY:  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High:  74  Low:  62

SATURDAY:  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High:  74  Low:  59

