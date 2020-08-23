Heat, humidity and storm chances into the start of the week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Showers or a storm possible, especially this evening. (30%)
Low: 66
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 86
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 88 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible, especially in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 62
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 90 Low: 68
FRIDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 67
SATURDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 65