Heat, humidity and storm chances into the start of the week

Weather

Many areas could use the rain

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Showers or a storm possible, especially this evening. (30%)
Low: 66

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 86

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 88 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible, especially in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 90 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 67

SATURDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 65

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com