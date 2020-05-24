Heat continues into Memorial Day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small risk of an isolated shower or storm through the evening. (20%)
Low: 63
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 86
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small risk of an isolated shower or storm through the evening. (20%)
Low: 65
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Hot and Humid. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 88
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid.
High: 85 Low: 63
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms developing late day. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 63
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms through the evening. (60%)
High: 78 Low: 64
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler.
High: 74 Low: 52