Heat continues into Memorial Day

Weather

Staying muggy through much of the week ahead

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small risk of an isolated shower or storm through the evening. (20%)
Low: 63

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small risk of an isolated shower or storm through the evening. (20%)
Low: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Hot and Humid. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 88

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid.
High: 85 Low: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms developing late day. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms through the evening. (60%)
High: 78 Low: 64

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler.
High: 74 Low: 52

