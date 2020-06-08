Heat and humidity in the forecast for your Tuesday

Thunderstorms likely for Wednesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clear skies tonight…lows in the upper 50s
— Mostly sunny, hot and humid…highs in the low 90s
— Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday…highs in the upper 80s
— Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday…highs in the upper 70s
— Partly sunny and a spotty shower possible Friday…highs in the mid 70s
— Another spotty shower possible Saturday…highs near 70
— Mostly sunny and cool Sunday…highs in the upper 60s
— Sunny and a bit warmer next Monday…highs in the mid 70s