Heat and humidity in the forecast for your Tuesday

Thunderstorms likely for Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Clear skies tonight…lows in the upper 50s

— Mostly sunny, hot and humid…highs in the low 90s

— Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday…highs in the upper 80s

— Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday…highs in the upper 70s

— Partly sunny and a spotty shower possible Friday…highs in the mid 70s

— Another spotty shower possible Saturday…highs near 70

— Mostly sunny and cool Sunday…highs in the upper 60s

— Sunny and a bit warmer next Monday…highs in the mid 70s