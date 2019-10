Look for more heat and humidity Wednesday. Showers and storms return soon.

Forecast:

Tonight: Warm and humid.

Low: Near 70

Wednesday: Hot and humid. Scattered clouds. Small risk for a shower early. Isolated showers or storms into the afternoon.

High: Mid 80’s (Record High 85° Set in 1937)

Wednesday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

Low: Low 60’s

Thursday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Especially into the afternoon. (60%)

High: Upper 70’s

Friday: Cooler. Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower early. (20%)

High: 67