Heat advisory up for your Thursday

Heat index readings will be near 100° Thursday

TONIGHT

Warm and humid. Patchy fog. Chance for a shower or storm early.

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Hot and Humid. Heat index around 100°. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

High: 93 Low: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or storms early. Warm and humid.

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon.

High: 91 Low: 70

SATURDAY

Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Not as hot.

High: 80 Low: 66

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm .

High: 83 Low: 66