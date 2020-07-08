Closings and delays
Heat advisory up for your Thursday

Weather

Heat index readings will be near 100° Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT
Warm and humid. Patchy fog. Chance for a shower or storm early.
Low: 68

THURSDAY
Partly sunny. Hot and Humid. Heat index around 100°. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 93 Low: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or storms early. Warm and humid.
Low: 70

FRIDAY
Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon.
High: 91 Low: 70

SATURDAY
Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Not as hot.
High: 80 Low: 66

SUNDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm .
High: 83 Low: 66

