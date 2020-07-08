Heat advisory up for your Thursday

TONIGHT
Warm and humid. Patchy fog. Chance for a shower or storm early.
Low: 68
THURSDAY
Partly sunny. Hot and Humid. Heat index around 100°. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.
High: 93 Low: 68
THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or storms early. Warm and humid.
Low: 70
FRIDAY
Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon.
High: 91 Low: 70
SATURDAY
Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Not as hot.
High: 80 Low: 66
SUNDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm .
High: 83 Low: 66