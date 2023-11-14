The month of November in the Valley can be full of surprises. There has been heavy snowfall, frigid temperatures, and even tornadoes in the past. There have also been Novembers in the past that have featured small amounts of precipitation and that is what the Valley has experienced so far. In fact, this has been the third driest start to a November ever.

Rank Precipitation (inches) Year (Through Nov. 13th) 1 T 1964-11-13 – T 1917-11-13 3 0.03 2023-11-13 – 0.03 1978-11-13 5 0.07 2009-11-13 6 0.08 1924-11-13 7 0.18 1973-11-13 – 0.18 1956-11-13 9 0.22 2011-11-13 10 0.24 1918-11-13 Top 10 driest Novembers through November 13th at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. The year 2023 is highlighted in red.

The driest November of all time occurred in 1917 when only 0.27″ of precipitation was recorded. This will be a difficult record to beat, because November is known for strong storm systems.

The dry November has been aided by warm temperatures for the majority of the month. Although November started off with snow and below average temperatures, 9 out of the 13 days have featured above average temperatures.

Average high temperature departure from normal at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport for the month of November.

The average high temperature this time of year is about 50°F, so there are going to be more above average temperatures throughout the week.

Forecast high temperatures for Youngstown, Ohio over the next five days.

There will be a rain chance moving into the Valley towards the end of the week which will bring an end to the dry conditions and above average temperatures.